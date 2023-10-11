Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 8,500 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Comcast by 90,788.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 0.4 %

CMCSA stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,372,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,529,137. The firm has a market cap of $184.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.72.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

