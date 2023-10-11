Inlet Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,064,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $789,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,206,887.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC stock traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $67.16. The company had a trading volume of 271,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,219. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.84 and its 200 day moving average is $75.98.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

