Insider Selling: Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) insider Alexander G. Catto sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.34), for a total value of £14,000 ($17,135.86).

LON:SYNT opened at GBX 212 ($2.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £346.77 million, a PE ratio of -85.54, a P/E/G ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.57. Synthomer plc has a 1-year low of GBX 209 ($2.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,386 ($41.44). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 121.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 106.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.82.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 187 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 115 ($1.41) to GBX 400 ($4.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 249.25 ($3.05).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

