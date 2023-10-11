Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG decreased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,105 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises 1.7% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $24,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 4.8 %

ISRG stock traded down $14.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,399,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,213. The firm has a market cap of $99.64 billion, a PE ratio of 69.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.82. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

