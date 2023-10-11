Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ) Shares Acquired by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 658,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,702 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 12.9% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $18.84 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 229,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,987. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.99. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $19.37.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.0566 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

