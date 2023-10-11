Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) PT Lowered to $15.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.07% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IVZ. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $15.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Invesco in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.66.

NYSE IVZ opened at $13.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Invesco has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invesco news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. purchased 796,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.12 per share, for a total transaction of $20,003,633.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,052,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,438,473.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 123,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

