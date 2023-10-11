Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,669,000 after acquiring an additional 105,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP stock opened at $142.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.22. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $155.77. The company has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

