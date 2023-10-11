IPVERSE Price Tops $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One IPVERSE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. IPVERSE has a market capitalization of $467.10 million and approximately $38,335.19 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IPVERSE has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About IPVERSE

IPVERSE launched on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. IPVERSE’s official website is ipverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

IPVERSE Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IPVERSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IPVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

