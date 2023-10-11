IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IRIDEX from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $3.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08. IRIDEX has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.99.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.09%. The business had revenue of $12.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 million. On average, analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in IRIDEX by 3.3% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 391,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd grew its position in IRIDEX by 1,123.5% during the second quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 330,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 303,781 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in IRIDEX by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in IRIDEX by 12.2% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in IRIDEX by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares during the period. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

