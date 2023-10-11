iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Purchased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $96.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.16. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $94.31 and a 12 month high of $116.93.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

