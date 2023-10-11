iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $49.24

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.24 and last traded at $50.04, with a volume of 113938 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.38.
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.26. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 142,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 29,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 17,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter.
About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF
iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).
