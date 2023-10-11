iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,561 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $22,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 21,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.52. The stock had a trading volume of 297,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,246. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.87. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $53.55.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.