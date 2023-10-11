iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $64.70 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.14.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

