iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Canal Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.3% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 38,525.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,421,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,719 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 534,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,401 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,989.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,619,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,055 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IVV opened at $436.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $442.92 and a 200 day moving average of $433.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $337.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

