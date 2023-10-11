iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 15.5% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $54,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $436.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $433.14. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $337.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.