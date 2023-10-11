iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,772 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.5% during the second quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 488.3% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 59,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 49,130 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,103,000 after buying an additional 117,455 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.92. 3,673,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,430,686. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.33 and a 200 day moving average of $97.42. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.37 and a 1 year high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

