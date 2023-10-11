iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 951,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 451,547 shares.The stock last traded at $21.59 and had previously closed at $21.40.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48.
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0734 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Modelo Sale Success Propels Constellation Brands In The Market
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Is Apple Priced to Perfection, Based on Its Current P/E?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Target’s Shrinkage Problem Creates Opportunity for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.