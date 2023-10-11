iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 951,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 451,547 shares.The stock last traded at $21.59 and had previously closed at $21.40.

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48.

Get iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0734 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 62.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 810.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 985,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after buying an additional 877,394 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2,126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 885,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after buying an additional 846,154 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $15,014,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 805.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after acquiring an additional 519,152 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.