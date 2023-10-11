iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Cohen Lawrence B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,474,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,897,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109,690 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 314.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,764,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,012,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,860,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,666 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.77. 2,732,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,807,508. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.