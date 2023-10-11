iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $64.58

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.58 and last traded at $65.00, with a volume of 283367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.86. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,958,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,017,000 after buying an additional 1,216,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,963,000 after acquiring an additional 150,430 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,774,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,303,000 after acquiring an additional 411,328 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,992,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,984,000 after purchasing an additional 445,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,907,000 after purchasing an additional 224,180 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

