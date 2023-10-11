iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $47.96

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.96 and last traded at $48.35, with a volume of 1399623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average is $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dentgroup LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.3% during the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 232.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 215,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,540,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 170,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

