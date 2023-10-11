iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.88

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.88 and last traded at $38.71, with a volume of 201821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.81.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.67.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,493,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,515,000 after acquiring an additional 228,219 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,657,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,440,000 after purchasing an additional 146,614 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $3,132,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,462,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
