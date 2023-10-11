iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,960,000 after purchasing an additional 243,940 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,784,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,818,000 after purchasing an additional 304,378 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $107.36 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $103.13 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

