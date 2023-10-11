iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,577 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $110.18. The stock had a trading volume of 960,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,474. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.73 and a 1-year high of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.4649 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $5.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.