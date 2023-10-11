iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Hits New 12-Month High at $77.19

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.19 and last traded at $77.17, with a volume of 2879283 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.35.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.22 and its 200-day moving average is $79.77.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 20,233.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 268,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,899,000 after buying an additional 37,021 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

