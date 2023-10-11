iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Hits New 12-Month High at $97.12

Shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.12 and last traded at $96.76, with a volume of 165623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.17.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $702.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.34.

Get iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $417,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $841,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth $339,000.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.