iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $232.64

Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $232.64 and last traded at $232.12, with a volume of 180261 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $231.82.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.10 and its 200 day moving average is $238.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $96,199,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 177.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,027,000 after purchasing an additional 395,281 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 501.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,539,000 after purchasing an additional 268,768 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 115.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,406,000 after purchasing an additional 167,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 188.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,014,000 after buying an additional 60,217 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

