Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 388,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 428,730 shares.The stock last traded at $11.10 and had previously closed at $11.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 2,387.68% and a negative return on equity of 42.05%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ivanhoe Electric

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Resource Partners USA LP purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the fourth quarter worth $90,238,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,046,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,283 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric during the 1st quarter worth $10,829,000. Mak Capital One LLC increased its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 635.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 704,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,184,000 after buying an additional 608,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 247.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 504,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.86% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

Further Reading

