J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $4,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,244,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,847,000 after buying an additional 144,018 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,040,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,591,000 after purchasing an additional 66,297 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,243,000 after buying an additional 27,030 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,121,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,640,000 after buying an additional 31,694 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.29. The stock had a trading volume of 36,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,476. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.57 and a fifty-two week high of $214.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.78.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

