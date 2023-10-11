J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 6,391 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VERITY Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 220,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after buying an additional 19,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,467,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.16. 450,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,756. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.77.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

