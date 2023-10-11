J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,245,000 after buying an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 52,250,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,216,377,000 after buying an additional 601,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after purchasing an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,618,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,655,000 after purchasing an additional 198,152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,493. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.67.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

