J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,543 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.33. The stock had a trading volume of 56,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,612. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.95. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $86.14 and a 52 week high of $94.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

