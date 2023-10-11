J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOOG. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 146.6% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.94. The stock had a trading volume of 22,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,696. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.31. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $199.36 and a 52 week high of $262.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

