J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $3.96 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after buying an additional 2,333,468 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% in the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,523,000 after acquiring an additional 609,469 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,212,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,046,015. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $191.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.69 and a 200-day moving average of $180.79.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.