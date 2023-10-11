J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2,180.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.86. 766,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,414. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $49.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average of $48.54.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0793 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

