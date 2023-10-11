J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,138 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $5,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 4,486.5% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $44.31. The stock had a trading volume of 781,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,977. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $56.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

