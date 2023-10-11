J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 835 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.0% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,362,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,868,000 after purchasing an additional 40,646 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,642,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,493,000 after purchasing an additional 122,210 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.33. 217,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $167.33.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

