J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $69.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,171,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,817,250. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

