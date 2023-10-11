J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 11,262 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,262 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 102,564.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,950,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939,524 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,551,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,965,000 after buying an additional 185,969 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 149.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,477,000 after acquiring an additional 133,229 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 899,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 121,578 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 850.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after purchasing an additional 108,638 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

MGV traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.08. 42,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,649. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.03.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.