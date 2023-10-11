J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,143 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,134 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 0.8% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 203.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tesla by 52.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Tesla by 98,265.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,563,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.
In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at $16,097,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at $16,097,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,565 shares of company stock valued at $11,547,190 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
Tesla stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.05. 37,140,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,796,188. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The firm has a market cap of $841.27 billion, a PE ratio of 74.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.
