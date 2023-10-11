J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 874 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,669 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 43,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $180,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,064,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock worth $6,916,994 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.93. 646,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,714. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $234.46 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

