J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,695 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,597,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,448. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.92 and a 200 day moving average of $72.50. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

