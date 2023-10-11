J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,787 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.45. The company had a trading volume of 536,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,667. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.21.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

