J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Michael S. Ryan Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,193,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MGK stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.72. 53,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,820. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.89 and a 12-month high of $245.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.09.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

