Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $160.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Jabil traded as high as $136.75 and last traded at $136.50, with a volume of 137039 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $134.33.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $1,918,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,968,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $1,918,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,968,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 19,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.12, for a total transaction of $2,517,431.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,881,109.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,647 shares of company stock worth $14,165,213 in the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Jabil by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 83,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 7,933 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after buying an additional 141,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Jabil by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.41.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.33%.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

