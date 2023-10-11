Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on JACK. Barclays dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.63.

JACK stock opened at $67.12 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $63.58 and a 1-year high of $99.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.89.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 6.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

