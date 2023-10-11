Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONYGet Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS to €26.60 ($28.00) in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.35 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52 week low of $35.06 and a 52 week high of $59.70.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

