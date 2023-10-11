Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires New Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of KLA by 7.9% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in KLA by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of KLA by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 42,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 11.4% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,471,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,369,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,471,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $471.95.

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock opened at $474.14 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 52 week low of $250.20 and a 52 week high of $520.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $479.81 and a 200-day moving average of $447.75.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. KLA had a net margin of 32.27% and a return on equity of 138.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.59%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

