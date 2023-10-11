Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires New Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,137,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 35.7% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,835,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at $149,176,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.4 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $918.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $714.79 and a 52-week high of $975.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $931.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $923.64.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.78 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $987.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

