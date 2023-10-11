Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 566,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,118,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 486,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 37,927.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 399,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after buying an additional 398,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after buying an additional 16,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 250,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 67,764 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

CGW opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.91. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $53.30. The stock has a market cap of $898.03 million, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.