Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JEPI opened at $53.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.73.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

